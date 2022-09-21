velvet 9-21-22
a lil spacey set this week~
the voodoo / k. roosevelt
holding me / beshken, halima
remember the rain / kadhja bonet
vertigo / nick hakim
checkout line / diaspora dreams, bei ru, krista marina
drive / fana hues, mike dean, see you next year
the hunter gets captured by the game / the marvelettes
potential / amber-simone
safety / greek
about her. again. / son little
in love (don’t mess things up) / lady wray
honest / congee
inner rise / shebad
perfect sweet blue / jakob
spotify link here!