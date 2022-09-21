velvet 9-21-22

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, Velvet by swis

a lil spacey set this week~

from Honest

the voodoo  /  k. roosevelt
holding me  /  beshken, halima
remember the rain  /  kadhja bonet
vertigo  /  nick hakim

checkout line  /  diaspora dreams, bei ru, krista marina
drive  /  fana hues, mike dean, see you next year
the hunter gets captured by the game  /  the marvelettes
potential  /  amber-simone

safety  /  greek
about her. again.  /  son little

in love (don’t mess things up)  /  lady wray
honest  /  congee
inner rise  /  shebad
perfect sweet blue  /  jakob

spotify link here!