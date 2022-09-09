Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, September 9, 2022, “Punctum,” episode 531
Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_531.mp3
“Details” by First Beige
Interview with Snowden Becker, Archives and Collections Consultant
File this set under TA432 .W37
“Carving up Bricks” by Piers
“Bricks” by Real Humans
“Broken Bricks” by the White Stripes
Continued interview with Snowden Becker
File this set under TR642 .B3713
“Static Age” by the Misfits
“Photograph” by Ringo Starr
Continued interview with Snowden Becker
File this set under HV8073 .B43
“Crime Wave” by Crime
“Behind the Eight Ball” by the Jody Grind
“Brick House” by The Commodores
Tune in next week for “The University Archivist” on the next Lost in the Stacks!