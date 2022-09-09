Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, September 9, 2022, “Punctum,” episode 531

Friday, September 9, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_531.mp3

“Details” by First Beige

Interview with Snowden Becker, Archives and Collections Consultant

File this set under TA432 .W37
“Carving up Bricks” by Piers
“Bricks” by Real Humans
“Broken Bricks” by the White Stripes

Continued interview with Snowden Becker

File this set under TR642 .B3713
“Static Age” by the Misfits
“Photograph” by Ringo Starr

Continued interview with Snowden Becker

File this set under HV8073 .B43
“Crime Wave” by Crime
“Behind the Eight Ball” by the Jody Grind

“Brick House” by The Commodores

Tune in next week for “The University Archivist” on the next Lost in the Stacks!