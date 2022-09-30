Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, September 30, 2022, “Overnight Code,” episode 534
Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_534.mp3
“Sailing On” by Toots and the Maytalls
Interview with Paige Bowers and David Montague
File this set under PQA76.6 .M526
“Prove It On Me Blues” by Ma Rainey
“Proof on Tape” by the Apollo Ghosts
Continued interview with Paige Bowers and David Montague
File this set under D362 .N38
“45” by Arbes
“This Boat” by Joey Dee and the Starliters
Continued interview with Paige Bowers and David Montague
File this set under VM140.M778 B69
“Foot Forward” by Sans Soucis
“Don’t Forget About Me” by Barbara Lewis
“Toiler on the Sea” by the Stranglers