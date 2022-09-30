Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, September 30, 2022, “Overnight Code,” episode 534

Friday, September 30, 2022 | Posted in Lost in the Stacks, Playlists by Charlie Bennett

Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_534.mp3

“Sailing On” by Toots and the Maytalls

Interview with Paige Bowers and David Montague

File this set under PQA76.6 .M526
“Prove It On Me Blues” by Ma Rainey
“Proof on Tape” by the Apollo Ghosts

Continued interview with Paige Bowers and David Montague

File this set under D362 .N38
“45” by Arbes
“This Boat” by Joey Dee and the Starliters

Continued interview with Paige Bowers and David Montague

File this set under VM140.M778 B69
“Foot Forward” by Sans Soucis
“Don’t Forget About Me” by Barbara Lewis

“Toiler on the Sea” by the Stranglers