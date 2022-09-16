Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Sept 16, 2022, “The University Archivist”, episode 532

Friday, September 16, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_532.mp3

“Trust” by Prince

Interview with Alex McGee, University Archivist at Georgia Tech

File this set under HM132 .G526
“Be Sweet” by Japanese Breakfast
“Better Distractions” by Faye Webster

Continued  interview with Alex McGee

File this set under QL737.R666

“Dirty Work” by Steely Dan

Continued interview with Alex McGee

“Immaterial Girl” by Marci
“Direct Sunlight” by TOPS

“Long May You Run” by the Stills/Young Band

