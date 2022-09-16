Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, Sept 16, 2022, “The University Archivist”, episode 532
Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_532.mp3
“Trust” by Prince
Interview with Alex McGee, University Archivist at Georgia Tech
File this set under HM132 .G526
“Be Sweet” by Japanese Breakfast
“Better Distractions” by Faye Webster
Continued interview with Alex McGee
File this set under QL737.R666
“Dirty Work” by Steely Dan
Continued interview with Alex McGee
“Immaterial Girl” by Marci
“Direct Sunlight” by TOPS
“Long May You Run” by the Stills/Young Band
Tune in next week for “The New OSTP Memo” on the next Lost in the Stacks!