Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, August 26, 2022. “Love Needs to be Louder”, episode 530

“Freedom is Free” by Chicano Batman

Interview with Cicely Lewis, librarian at Meadow Creek High School and founder of the “Read Woke” program.

“Nada Personal” by Soda Stero
“No Está Aquí” by Freddy Fender

Continued interview with Cicely Lewis

“Mañana” by Paola Navarette

Continued interview with Cicely Lewis

“Don’t Push Me Around” by the Zeros
“Voy bien o me regreso” by Los Teen Tops

“Break My Soul” by Banda Terráquea

 