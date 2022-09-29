mode8 #15: First Boss!
Once the first level is cleared, what comes next except for the first boss? This week’s episode was about just that – whether it be the first monumental challenge or just to teach players about how combat works.
Botanic Panic // Cuphead
Nell’s Theme // Advance Wars
Polluted Piranha Plant // Super Mario Sunshine
World 1 Battle // Miitopia
Checker Dance // Deltarune
Dr. Eggman Boss 1 // Sonic Mania
Whispy Woods // Kirby and the Rainbow Curse
Shrouding Dark Cloud // Kingdom Hearts 1.5
Grotesque Figures and The Opened Way // Shadow of the Colossus
Moskito // Rayman 1
Fighting the Gorog // Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
Ghirahim Battle // Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
Daisaku Kuze // Yakuza 0
False Knight // Hollow Knight
Clock Tower // Epic Mickey