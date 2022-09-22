mode8 #14: Stage One
Sorry about no episode last week but this week’s episode is all about Level 1/Stage 1/World 1, or anything you as the player sees first in the game!
Kokiri Forest // Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
Katamari On The Rocks // Katamari Damacy
Brazen // de Blob
New Bark Town // Pokemon HeartGold/SoulSilver
Guardia Millennial Fair // Chrono Trigger
Rude Awakening // Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
Central Highway // Mega Man X
Escape From The City (Instrumental) // Sonic Adventure 2
The Whims of Fate (Instrumental) // Persona 5
Opening~Bombing Mission // Final Fantasy VII
Dream Drop Distance // Kingdom Hearts 3D
Frigate Orpheon // Metroid Prime
The Courtesy Call // Portal 2
Adrenaline Horror // Half Life
Overworld // New Super Mario Bros.