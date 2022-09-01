mode8 #12: Summer Listening, Part 2!
Welcome back to mode8! This week I still had some more summer listening I wanted to play, this time more low-key and less like the classic mode8 that’s been on air before.
Spotify Playlist (with links to the MIDI and tracks on Youtube)
Summer Air // Roller Coaster Tycoon 3
Dialga’s Fight to the Finish // Pokemon Mystery Dungeon 2
corin.mid // The Queen of Heart ’99 – Theme of Corin: Theme of “NIGHT WRITER” — chemool
Route 113 // Pokemon Ruby/Sapphire/Emerald — remixed by Mikel,GameChops
Airbrushed – RAC Remix — Anamanguchi
Gaur Plains // Xenoblade — covered by Video Games Live
Bonding Winds // Monster Hunter Stories 2
Rosalina’s Comet Observatory — wolfman1405
Redial // Bomberman Hero — remixed by Game & Sound
Hau’oli City (Day) // Pokemon Sun/Moon — covered by Chippy Bits
Scootin’ Through Clocktowers Beneath the Sea // A Hat In Time
Lovely Mountains // Lovely Planet
Above the Clouds // Kirby: Planet Robobot
Spring (It’s A Big World Outside) // Stardew Valley
Glider // Sable — Japanese Breakfast (shown above)