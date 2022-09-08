Gold Soundz 9.7.22
Thanks for tuning in on Tuesday to this weeks episode! Here is the playlist on Spotify!
The joke of this week is: If the sun had a kid, what would it act like? . . . Like father like sun!
Cocoon // Jadu Heart
Look After Me // Cub Sport
Pastel Lies // Montclair
Blue Bell // Golden Daze
Motels // Royal Otis
Failure // The Staves
hard to breathe // bugsy
Climber // TOLEDO
Lake House // Boyscott
Waiting for Cars // Soccer Mommy
Medicine // J4
Yam Yam // No Vacation
Better Views // Yellow House
Scrambled Inside // Pinc Louds
fleabag // dani mack