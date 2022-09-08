Gold Soundz 9.7.22

Thursday, September 8, 2022 by Brooke Peterman

Thanks for tuning in on Tuesday to this weeks episode! Here is the playlist on Spotify!

The joke of this week is: If the sun had a kid, what would it act like? . . . Like father like sun!

Cocoon // Jadu Heart
Look After Me // Cub Sport 
Pastel Lies // Montclair

Blue Bell // Golden Daze
Motels // Royal Otis
Failure // The Staves

hard to breathe // bugsy
Climber // TOLEDO
Lake House // Boyscott

Waiting for Cars // Soccer Mommy
Medicine // J4
Yam Yam // No Vacation 

Better Views // Yellow House 
Scrambled Inside // Pinc Louds
fleabag // dani mack