Gold Soundz 9.13.22 – Soundtrack Show!
This week on gold soundz we were playing songs from our favorite soundtracks! If you listened in you heard the lovely sounds from movies like Juno (a lot of Juno sorry about that), Submarine, Lady Bird, HER and so many more! Find the playlist on Spotify below and the live show in our archive recordings!. Tune in next Tuesday at 6 for more indie rock good vibes and more jokes like this one:
What movie do you watch after you listen to Gold Soundz?
Before sunset!
Anyone else but you // The Moldy Peaches // Juno
Heroes And Villains // The Beach Boys // Fantastic Mr. Fox
Acalorado // Los Diablos // Baja La Misma Luna
Anthems For A Seventeen Year Old // Broken Social Scene // Scott Pilgrim vs. The World
Little of Your Love // HAIM // Lady Bird
Stephanie Says // The Velvet Underground // The Royal Tenenbaums
I Won’t Hurt You // The West Coast Pop Art Experimental Group // Isle Of Dogs
Sea Of Love // Cat Power // Juno
The Moon Song // Karen O, Ezra
Pearly-Dewdrops’ Drops // Cocteau Twins // Perks of Being A Wallflower
Mystery of Love // Sufjan Stevens // Call Me By Your Name
Say Yes // Elliott Smith // Good Will Hunting
Life On Mars? // Seu Jorge // Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
It’s hard to get around the wind // Alex Turner // Submarine
Stumblin’ In // Chris Norman, Suzi Quatro // Licorice Pizza
I’ll Be Gone // Norah Jones, Mavis Staples // A Rainy Day In New York
So Nice So Smart // Kimya Dawson // Juno