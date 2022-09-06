girlie rock! 9/6/22
the hit crew is back with girlie rock! playlist here, picks below.
Call For Help // Pearly Drops
Devotion // Planet 1999
Glow // Alice Phoebe Lou
Yards / Gardens // Kate Bollinger
Old Man // Stella Donnelly
Take Me Away (Freaky Friday) // LO LA
I was // Kanetorimasaru
Roadkill // Starcrawler
PRINCESS CHARMING // Pussy Riot, salem ilese
PING PONG! // CHAI, YMCK
Cinema // Kero Kero Bonito
gimme all ur luv // hemlocke springs
Linda Linda // Drinking Boys and Girls Choir
I Think I Hate It Here // Boyish
Balloon // Boundary
Moth To The Flame // Chairlift
Babygirl // Alex Sloane
Being In Love // Wet Leg