girl rock! 9/27/22
today with the coming of fall, the hit crew brings to you songs reminiscent of transformation, transition, and growth. playlist here, picks below:
Natural // Julia Shapiro
Eulogy for You and Me // Tanya Davis
Cadwell Jungle // Samantha Crain
Boardwalks // Little May
Modern Woman // Erin Rae
living room // emily the band
Small Foreign Faction // Haley Blais
Around U // MUNA
Daisy // Kate Davis
Wishing Girl // Lola Marsh
Silver Lining // Rilo Kiley
In My Groove // Mikaela Davis
Kelly // Amason
Expert in a Dying Field // The Beths
Irish Goodbye // Sammy Copley