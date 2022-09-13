girl rock! 9/13/22
girl rock brings you songs that pass the Bechdel test- songs by women, about women. playlist here, picks below:
Kismet // Raveena
Blue Honey // Lunar Vacation
Come Back Margaret // Camera Obscura
Dear Diane // Diners
Christine // Siouxsie and the Banshees
Ronnie’s Song // Odie Leigh
Audrey’s Eyes // Velocity Girl
Lydia // Chastity Belt
Green Eyes // Arlo Parks
Emily // Girlpool
Jane Cum // Japanese Breakfast
Volcano Girls // Veruca Salt
Both Hands // Ani DiFranco
Ophelia // Marika Hackman
No Mistakes // Sarah Shook & the Disarmers
Big Ticket Mix Up // Cryogeyser