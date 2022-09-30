Friday Night Fish Fry 30Sep2022

Friday, September 30, 2022
  • Jeff Healey – I’m Torn Down
  • —–
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Evil Woman
  • Junior Kimbrough – I Got To Try You Girl
  • Elmo Williams & Hezekiah Earley – Blue Jumped the Rabbit
  • —–
  • Big Mama Thornton – Ball and Chain
  • Taj Mahal – Statesboro Blues
  • Junior Wells – I Could Cry
  • Howlin Wolf – Killing Floor
  • —–
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – The Things That I Used to Do
  • Magic Slim – Cold Hearted Woman
  • Lonnie Brooks – Mr. Somebody
  • —–
  • Lightnin’ Hopkins – Woke Up This Morning
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – Can’t Let Go
  • Tinsley Ellis – Mouth Turn Dry
  • The Breeze Kings – Don’t Put No Headstone on My Grave
  • —–
  • The Cazanovas – No Fool Like an Old Fool
  • The Mar Tans – Talk About My Baby
  • Albert White – Hold On To Your Hiney
  • —–
  • Bones Owens – Lightning Strike
  • Eric Clapton & BB King – Rolling and Tumbling
  • Cristone “Kingfish” Ingram – Been Here Before
  • —–
  • Otis Rush – Reap What You Sow
  • Joe Bonamassa – Slow Train