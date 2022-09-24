Friday Night Fish Fry 23Sep2022

Friday, September 23, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Julie Black – Come On in This House
  • —–
  • JB Hutto – Summertime
  • Elmore James – It Hurts Me Too
  • John Lee Hooker – Crawlin King Snake
  • —–
  • Super Super Blues Band – Long Distance Call
  • The Paul Butterfield Blues Band – I Got My Mojo Working
  • Buddy Guy – Change in the Weather
  • —–
  • Blind Willie Johnson – John the Revelator
  • Charley Patton – Devil Sent the Rain Blues
  • Mississippi John Hurt – Make Me a Pallet on Your Floor
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Evil Woman
  • —–
  • Beverly Guitar Watkins – Impeach Me Baby
  • Eddie Tigner – After Hours
  • Precious Bryant – Don’t Jump My Pony
  • —–
  • Mudcat – Get Your House in Order
  • Delta Moon – Ghost in My Guitar
  • Fatback Deluxe – You Belong to Me
  • —–
  • Jimi Hendrix – Once I Had a Woman
  • Tab Benoit – Shelter Me
  • Joe Louis Walker – Hellfire
  • Selwyn Birchwood – Living in a Burning House
  • —–
  • Charlie Musselwhite – Run Here Mama