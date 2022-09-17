Friday Night Fish Fry 16Sep2022
- Albert King – Laundromat Blues
- —–
- Otis Rush – Gambler’s Blues
- Kirk Fletcher – The Answer
- Gary Clark Jr. – Don’t Owe You a Thang
- —–
- The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Scratch My Back
- John Mayall – All Your Love
- T-Bone Walker – Papa Ain’t Salty
- —–
- Pinetop Perkins – Blues After Hours
- Muddy Waters – Sad Sad Day
- Magic Slim – What’s Wrong
- —–
- The Wood Brothers – One More Day
- Liz Melendez Band – Sweet Southern Soul
- Tinsley Ellis – Sound of a Broken Man
- —–
- Eddie Tigner – Route 66
- Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Gangster’s Blues
- Bill Sheffield – Hey Romeo
- —–
- Samantha Fish – You Can’t Go
- North Mississippi Allstars, Cedric Burnside – Catfish
- Swamp – Get Gone
- —–
- Johnny Winter – Be Careful With a Fool
- Big Bill Broonzy – Hey Hey Mama
- —–
- Mississippi Fred McDowell – Train I ride