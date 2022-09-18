Electronic Soundsystem – 9/17/22 (feat. Material Girl)
An absolutely incredible show put on by Material Girl tonight, covering everything from breakcore to free jazz to even some original unreleased material! As promised, here’s the setlist:
————————– SETLIST 9.17.22 —————————-
REPLI (9:00-10:30pm)
- DJ Shadow – The Number Song
- Armand Hammer – Falling out the Sky
- chris††† – falling
- Oneohtrix Point Never – Sleep Dealer
- 53_ESPRIT 空想 – SUMMER NIGHT
- Vegyn – Olbass All Bass 004 (140 BPM)
- Yellow Swans – Limited Space
- Boards Of Canada – Dayvan Cowboy (Odd Nosdam Remix)
- People Under the Stairs – San Francisco Knights
- MIKE – scarred lungs vol.1 & 2
- darkmatternebula – helium
- Naked City – Une correspondance
- Flying Lotus – Zodiac Shit
- DJ Kuroneko – yukari
- Hideki Naganuma – Sneakman
- Boards of Canada – Untitled (Machinedrum Edit)
- Oval – Kreak
- Fennesz – The Other Face
- Standing on the Corner – Off a Little Bit
- bliss3three – REBIRTH天の
- Daedelus – Sawtooth EKG
- Tim Hecker – Amps, Drugs, Mellotron
- Oneohtrix Point Never – Music For Steamed Rocks
- naked flames – i love this truth
- strxwberrymilk – My Head Hurts
- Blank Banshee – JUNO
- Rachel’s – To Rest Near To You
- Paul McCartney – Plastic Beetle
- RJD2 – Ghostwriter
- Coin Locker Kid – Deceiver
- William Basinski – Melancholia II
- Slauson Malone – Smile #1
- Carl Stone – Banteay Srey 1991
- Lil Ugly Mane – cardinal
- cLOUDDEAD – Dead Dogs Two (Boards of Canada Remix)
Material Girl (10:30pm -12:00am)
- Starski and Clutch – Do It (145 Mix)
- Kumi Konda – Re:Cutie Honey OP
- Kaizo Slumber – A Nu Earth
- Eric Reed – Prelude in E Minor
- IOI – Very Very Very
- Fax Gang – Breathe2
- Plush Managements Inc. – Let Me Love You Down (2dam Doap Plush)
- Druid and Vinylgroover – Choirs of Heaven
- dbridge and Instra:mental – Blush Response
- Lonyo – Garage Girls (Sunship Edit)
- Material Girl – i85mixxalbumversion
- Otomo Yoshihide’s New Jazz Orchestra – Eureka
- The Mars Volta – L’Via L’Viaquez
- Material Girl – Unreleased Saturn instrumental
- Material Girl – Funeral Parade of Roses
- Mysteron – U Don’t Know
- Bill Dixon – Nightfall Pieces Pt. 1
- Paddy McAloon – I Trawl The Megahertz
- Mikel Rouse – Soul Train
- Material Girl – We Both Know It’s True
- Material Girl – i85mixxinterlude