Electronic Soundsystem – 9/17/22 (feat. Material Girl)

Sunday, September 18, 2022 | Posted in Electronic Soundsystem, Playlists by Lance Lampert

An absolutely incredible show put on by Material Girl tonight, covering everything from breakcore to free jazz to even some original unreleased material! As promised, here’s the setlist:

————————– SETLIST 9.17.22 —————————-

REPLI                                              (9:00-10:30pm)

  • DJ Shadow – The Number Song
  • Armand Hammer – Falling out the Sky
  • chris††† – falling
  • Oneohtrix Point Never – Sleep Dealer
  • 53_ESPRIT 空想 – SUMMER NIGHT
  • Vegyn – Olbass All Bass 004 (140 BPM)
  • Yellow Swans – Limited Space
  • Boards Of Canada – Dayvan Cowboy (Odd Nosdam Remix)
  • People Under the Stairs – San Francisco Knights
  • MIKE – scarred lungs vol.1 & 2
  • darkmatternebula – helium
  • Naked City – Une correspondance
  • Flying Lotus – Zodiac Shit
  • DJ Kuroneko – yukari
  • Hideki Naganuma – Sneakman
  • Boards of Canada – Untitled (Machinedrum Edit)
  • Oval – Kreak
  • Fennesz – The Other Face
  • Standing on the Corner – Off a Little Bit
  • bliss3three – REBIRTH天の
  • Daedelus – Sawtooth EKG
  • Tim Hecker – Amps, Drugs, Mellotron
  • Oneohtrix Point Never – Music For Steamed Rocks
  • naked flames – i love this truth
  • strxwberrymilk – My Head Hurts
  • Blank Banshee – JUNO
  • Rachel’s – To Rest Near To You
  • Paul McCartney – Plastic Beetle
  • RJD2 – Ghostwriter
  • Coin Locker Kid – Deceiver
  • William Basinski – Melancholia II
  • Slauson Malone – Smile #1
  • Carl Stone – Banteay Srey 1991
  • Lil Ugly Mane – cardinal
  • cLOUDDEAD – Dead Dogs Two (Boards of Canada Remix)

Material Girl                               (10:30pm -12:00am)

  • Starski and Clutch – Do It (145 Mix)
  • Kumi Konda – Re:Cutie Honey OP
  • Kaizo Slumber – A Nu Earth
  • Eric Reed – Prelude in E Minor
  • IOI – Very Very Very
  • Fax Gang – Breathe2
  • Plush Managements Inc. – Let Me Love You Down (2dam Doap Plush)
  • Druid and Vinylgroover – Choirs of Heaven
  • dbridge and Instra:mental – Blush Response
  • Lonyo – Garage Girls (Sunship Edit)
  • Material Girl – i85mixxalbumversion
  • Otomo Yoshihide’s New Jazz Orchestra – Eureka
  • The Mars Volta – L’Via L’Viaquez
  • Material Girl – Unreleased Saturn instrumental
  • Material Girl – Funeral Parade of Roses
  • Mysteron – U Don’t Know
  • Bill Dixon – Nightfall Pieces Pt. 1
  • Paddy McAloon – I Trawl The Megahertz
  • Mikel Rouse – Soul Train
  • Material Girl – We Both Know It’s True
  • Material Girl – i85mixxinterlude