Crush #192 – wsssshhhh
couldn’t think of a caption for this week, bringing shoegaze, dreampop and noise pop 😀
The Pink – Medicine
Every Female Werewolf Ever, Listed Alphabetically By Crime – Soulwhirlingsomewhere
Promise – Knifeplay
Junebouvier – Whirr
Pale Blue Sky – Cranes
5 Listens – Difference Engine
Maps For Sleep – Half String
A joke (with Yogoe) – TRPP
motherly advice – A Shoreline Dream
Quickly Through Kingdoms – Fleeting Joeys
Reflex Motion – Dead Leaf Echo
(Something) – Planning For Burial
Peal – Chapterhouse