Crush #192 – wsssshhhh

Tuesday, September 13, 2022 | Posted in Crush, Playlists by Elise Polo

couldn’t think of a caption for this week, bringing shoegaze, dreampop and noise pop 😀

The Pink – Medicine

Every Female Werewolf Ever, Listed Alphabetically By Crime – Soulwhirlingsomewhere

Promise – Knifeplay

Junebouvier – Whirr

Pale Blue Sky – Cranes

5 Listens – Difference Engine

Maps For Sleep – Half String

A joke (with Yogoe) – TRPP

motherly advice – A Shoreline Dream

Quickly Through Kingdoms – Fleeting Joeys

Reflex Motion – Dead Leaf Echo

(Something) – Planning For Burial

Peal – Chapterhouse

