100 wreks #26 – TRANCE!!!
Trance? On 100 wreks???? It’s more likely than you think…(get it, because I play trance literally every week, but this week is especially trance-y) Thanks for tuning in to the (first) 100 wreks trance episode! Here’s the soundcloud playlist, and below is the tracklist 😀
Always (Himera’s Extreme+ Beatmap) – Bloom OS
I Hear Chimes When You’re Around – Himera
IDL – Life Sim
frozen eden (w/ avalanche death) – grrid
security07112021-4.2-1.27x – emma ecstasy
THE ONE THAT I WANT – OH
Ravedeath 3072 – Bean Boy
walk me home – sg lily
STARSHINE (GOODNIGHT) – six impala
You Make It Look So Easy (S.M.I.L.E.Y) [feat. Petal Supply] – Himera
Shallow – Petal Supply
Hyper-Ballad (yousei’s remix) – Björk