100 wreks #24 – September 14, 2022
100 wreks is excited to bring you another week of energetic cuts from the underground soundcloud pop scene!
Tracklist:
i spy (feat. Left at London) – DJ Re:Code
0M61LY5M – webcage
No Distance (Acounta Remix) – audio bambino
this will surely put an end to my abuse of underscores acapellas 2 – user-177606669
before i catch a little more in my mouth – user-177606669
source – gabby start
PARANOID – ALICE GAS
here n yr armzz ( ハードコア リミックス) – technopagan
takemeawaypls.wav (INTO THE NIGHTCORE) – purity://filter
Silent Night – Dreamcatcher
paralyzed – senses (prod. elxnce + cymric)
don’t wait 2 long (pls)
nomore – saoirse dream
I Crave It – orchid (prod. Simply Funk)
another night (onlytom remix) – oklou
I MUST BE DREAMING – Himera
Kiss (feat. Hannah Diamond) – Himera