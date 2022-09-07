100 wreks #23
Thanks for tuning in!! Here’s tonight’s tracklist:
Rubber Ball ♩ Wooden Horse ♩ Magic Wand ♩ Building Blocks – Himera
Nautilus Shell Hoarding (w/ Ari Liloia) – plastic pet
Canopus – DJH
Locket (Dan Larkin’s Hardcore Heaven Edit) – AVA AKIRA
Hard (A. G. Cook Edit) – SOPHIE
what makes you feel alive – DJ eSPORTS
Newheart (MURDER CLUB REMIX) – Petal Supply x Tuchscreen
Piece of Me – Mary Arcane
i wanna know what it feels like [Caroline Polachek, Slick Shoota, dj lostboi] – MICHAELBRAILEY
Faint (feat. Instupendo) – Himera
Acoustic Nightcore – Kogarashi
silver – trndytrndy
cave in (Alice Gas Flip) – Owl City
Vanilla Twilight (weird JUNGLE EDIT) – Owl City
Broken Fireflies Bracelet (moonlit winds Mashup) – Owl City x Himera
Good Night, I Hope The Future Brings You Only The Best! – Himera