Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, August 19, 2022, “Spin vs Peer Review,”episode 528

Friday, August 19, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_528.mp3

“Spinning Ceiling” by Mark Sultan

Interview with Evan Mayo-Wilson, University of North Carolina School of Global Public Health

File this set under P95.8 .R53
“The Spin” by the Scientists
“Spin Me Around” by the Marias

Continued interview with Evan Mayo-Wilson

File this set under BX7795.B8 A3
“Storyteller” by the Razorcuts
“Treason” by the Teardrop Explodes

Continued interview with Evan Mayo-Wilson

File this set under LB2333 .G58
“Sightseeing” by Ludus
“Not Acceptable” by the Realtors

“It’s a Shame” by the Spinners