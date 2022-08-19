Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, August 19, 2022, “Spin vs Peer Review,”episode 528
Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_528.mp3
“Spinning Ceiling” by Mark Sultan
Interview with Evan Mayo-Wilson, University of North Carolina School of Global Public Health
File this set under P95.8 .R53
“The Spin” by the Scientists
“Spin Me Around” by the Marias
Continued interview with Evan Mayo-Wilson
File this set under BX7795.B8 A3
“Storyteller” by the Razorcuts
“Treason” by the Teardrop Explodes
Continued interview with Evan Mayo-Wilson
File this set under LB2333 .G58
“Sightseeing” by Ludus
“Not Acceptable” by the Realtors
“It’s a Shame” by the Spinners