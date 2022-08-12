Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, August 12, 2022 “The Joseph and Evelyn Gibson Lowery Collection,” episode 527
Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_527.mp3
“Wang Dang Doodle” by Howlin’ Wolf
Interview with Amber Moore, Autumn Wilson, Cathy Miller, and Kendall Barksdale, of the team working on Joseph and Evelyn Lowery Collection at the Atlanta University Center Woodruff Library.
File this set under E185 .M365
“Freedom Highway” by The Staple Singers
“Ghetto Soundwave” by Fishbone
Continued interview with Amber Moore, Autumn Wilson, Cathy Miller, and Kendall Barksdale
File this set under E185.18 .Y68
“No More My Lord” by Dorris Henderson
“Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Round” by The Roots
Continued interview with Amber Moore, Autumn Wilson, Cathy Miller, and Kendall Barksdale
File this set under E185.61 .R235
“I See Faces in Everything” by Fatima
“Livin’ for the City” by The Dirtbombs
“Trouble’s A-Comin’” by The Chi-lites