Gold Soundz 8.30.22
Thanks for listening in to the first Gold Soundz back for the new semester! Back from summer break, we’re playing the best indie rock that you can’t hear on the radio! Tune in every Tuesday at 6 to hear Emelia and Brooke’s picks for the week!
Joke of the week: “What do you call it when you eat a lemon at sunset?” “The Golden Sour”
Arms Open Wide // runo plum
5 A.M. at the Moxy // fern, Blue K
Darker Than Death // Indigo De Souza
Soft Blood // Salmon Cat
Twin Flame // Birthday Club
Blue Coupe // Twin Peaks
Phenomenon // Mt. Joy
Milk – 2021 Remastered // Sweet Trip
Garden // Dora Jar
I’m Glad Yer Doin’ Well // Cottonwood Firing Squad
Feel It All The Time // Soccer Mommy
Two Fish and an Elephant // Khruangbin
The Sound of Music // Kiwi Jr.
Shadows // Kate Bollinger
The Loop // Toro y Moi
Oaxaca // Froth