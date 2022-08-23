girl rock! summer renaissance- 8/23/22

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists, Shows by Elizabeth Cowan

grock is back with the hit crew you know and love, Lydia, Elizabeth, Karina, and Emerson! Today we deep dived into our summer favorites, breaking it up for each of us. Playlist here, picks below.

How I Get Myself Killed | Indigo De Souza

Karina:
Silver // Astra King
Better Go // Mal Blum
Lakes of Canada // Karen Peris, Don Peris, The Innocence Mission
I’m An Animal // Neko Case

Emerson:
How I Get Myself Killed // Indigo DeSouza
Delilah // Florence + The Machine
Death of the Phone Call /// Whatever, Dude
Wait // Basement Revolver

Elizabeth:
Hutch // Barrie
Love You to Death // Fickle Friends
So True // The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
By Your Side // Sade

Lydia:
Pretty Baby // Blondie
Sister // Neighbor Lady
Speeding 72 // Momma
Break My Heart // La Sera