girl rock! summer renaissance- 8/23/22
grock is back with the hit crew you know and love, Lydia, Elizabeth, Karina, and Emerson! Today we deep dived into our summer favorites, breaking it up for each of us. Playlist here, picks below.
Karina:
Silver // Astra King
Better Go // Mal Blum
Lakes of Canada // Karen Peris, Don Peris, The Innocence Mission
I’m An Animal // Neko Case
Emerson:
How I Get Myself Killed // Indigo DeSouza
Delilah // Florence + The Machine
Death of the Phone Call /// Whatever, Dude
Wait // Basement Revolver
Elizabeth:
Hutch // Barrie
Love You to Death // Fickle Friends
So True // The Pains of Being Pure at Heart
By Your Side // Sade
Lydia:
Pretty Baby // Blondie
Sister // Neighbor Lady
Speeding 72 // Momma
Break My Heart // La Sera