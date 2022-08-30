girl rock! 8/30/22

Tuesday, August 30, 2022 | Posted in Girl Rock!, Playlists, Shows by Elizabeth Cowan

today the hit crew brings you the best in bass. as in, these songs have cool basslines. playlist here, picks below.

Snakey // Wombo
Mine // Gustaf
Underneath // Public Practice

Dirty Hessians // Kim Deal
Freckles // Hey Cowboy!
Time Walk // Bnny

Cranes In The Sky // Big Joanie
Lost Boys // The Courtneys
Strange Conversations // Automatic

Anti-glory // Horsegirl
All Hail Me // Veruca Salt
Never Say Never // Romeo Void

Mine // Finom
Need It To Work // SASAMI
Feathers // Palm
Push It // Garbage