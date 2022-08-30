girl rock! 8/30/22
today the hit crew brings you the best in bass. as in, these songs have cool basslines. playlist here, picks below.
Snakey // Wombo
Mine // Gustaf
Underneath // Public Practice
Dirty Hessians // Kim Deal
Freckles // Hey Cowboy!
Time Walk // Bnny
Cranes In The Sky // Big Joanie
Lost Boys // The Courtneys
Strange Conversations // Automatic
Anti-glory // Horsegirl
All Hail Me // Veruca Salt
Never Say Never // Romeo Void
Mine // Finom
Need It To Work // SASAMI
Feathers // Palm
Push It // Garbage