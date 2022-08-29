Crush #190 – Return of Crush!!!

Monday, August 29, 2022 | Posted in Crush, Playlists by Elise Polo

Finally we are back from study abroad and back in the new studio, playing some tracks we discovered over the summer 😀 We’re broadcasting at our new time, Mondays at 7pm!

Wear On – Plastic Girl in Closet

333 – Supercar

Dreams Burn Down – Ride

Bog Bog 1 – Horsegirl

Billy – Horsegirl

Feel So Real – Swervedriver

Veronica – The Manhattan Love Suicides

Natural – Tanukichan

you made me realize – my bloody valentine

Laid With Cool – The Lassie Foundation

The Dead Flag Blues – Godspeed You! Black Emperor

(Spotify playlists to return, Belgium Spotify deleted my original account -_-)

