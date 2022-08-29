Crush #190 – Return of Crush!!!
Finally we are back from study abroad and back in the new studio, playing some tracks we discovered over the summer 😀 We’re broadcasting at our new time, Mondays at 7pm!
Wear On – Plastic Girl in Closet
333 – Supercar
Dreams Burn Down – Ride
Bog Bog 1 – Horsegirl
Billy – Horsegirl
Feel So Real – Swervedriver
Veronica – The Manhattan Love Suicides
Natural – Tanukichan
you made me realize – my bloody valentine
Laid With Cool – The Lassie Foundation
The Dead Flag Blues – Godspeed You! Black Emperor
(Spotify playlists to return, Belgium Spotify deleted my original account -_-)