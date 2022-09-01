continental drift: peru
today we’re drifting in peru !!! peru, located on the west coast of south america, is the 43rd most populated country in the world. playlist here!
traditional segment:
La Flor de Canela // Chabuca Granda
Elsa // Los Destellos
Musica criolla is a genre of peruvian music that’s a mix of european, african, and andean styles. the name criollo originally represented people of full spanish origin, but in peru it has come to symbolize the culture of the pacific coast of peru.
criolla sample:
Huye de mi // Los Kipus
Another distinctive peruvian style is chicha, a subgenre of cumbia. chicha is characterized by the mixture of pentatonic scales of andean melodies, cuban percussion, and surf guitars, wah-wah pedals, and moog synths.
chicha segment:
La Chichera // Los Demonios del Mantaro (first chicha hit; where the genre gets its name)
Tus Ojitos // Pintura Roja, Princesita Mily
rock music took a hold in peru in the 1960s. after the military coup in 1968, general juan velasco alvarado branded rock music as an “alienating phenomenon,” and as a result many concerts were cancelled, radio stations stopped playing rock, and labels stopped promoting in peru. nevertheless, rock persisted, albeit in an underground sense. underground rock still has a strong culture in peru, especially lima.
underground segment:
En una invernal noche de surf // Leusemia
Si Tu No Estas // Futuro Incierto
Cientos truenos // Almirante Ackbar
peruvian surf rock takes elements from chicha
surf rock segment:
Nostalgia // Way 98
Endless Summer // Mundaka
Timelines // Banana Child
indie segment:
Millennial // Andre Urban, Clara Yolks
Ay Ay Ay // Bareto, Rossy War
Falsa // Maya Endo
“nueva psicodelia latinoamericana” refers to the resurgence of psychadelia taking place in latin america, of which peru is at the forefront. I’ve linked a super informative article about this movement.
psicodelia segment:
Piedra Flotante // Hipnoascension
Lima Ciudad // La Ira De Dios
come back and drift with us next week as we travel to new zealand!