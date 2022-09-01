100 wreks #22 – August 31, 2022

Wednesday, August 31, 2022 | Posted in 100 wreks, Playlists by Renny Hyde

Excited to be back in the station for another great semester of 100 wreks! You can find the show on instagram now at @100wreks, I’ll be posting frequently on there with fun updates and content 🙂 hope you enjoyed tonight’s show!  -DJ Snootles

Tracklist + soundcloud link:

Drive (bean boy Remix) – Aadi Rip
Wishing Well – 99jakes + Alice Gas
I Could Die (DJ Animebby Edit) – Namasenda

Always – Bloom OS
FARAWAY199X/TAPE 2 – six impala
heart2 (feat. Rebecca Balack)[Low Poly Remix] – umru, Petal Supply

muffled words – st jimmy (prod. st jimmy + ryo)
model (feat. mental) – blxty (prod. jj x miguel)
what i want – senses (prod. jj + miguel)

lovebite – memorie (prod. mili)
003 Zoom – Bby Eco
gold – Planet 1999

Umbrella – Himera
GT YR WSH – djx [via weird nxc]
Tagawa 3000 – Golin [via AQNB]

Care – Himera [via AVYSS]
Taco (feat. Tohji) – Himera [via unseelie]
crystalised v2.0 – Guard + Maria Domark
Som Jag – DJ Billybool + Bladee

Wish Upon A Lonely Star – User2222 + ANDREW GOES TO HELL [via AQNB]