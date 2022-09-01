100 wreks #22 – August 31, 2022
Excited to be back in the station for another great semester of 100 wreks! You can find the show on instagram now at @100wreks, I’ll be posting frequently on there with fun updates and content 🙂 hope you enjoyed tonight’s show! -DJ Snootles
Tracklist + soundcloud link:
Drive (bean boy Remix) – Aadi Rip
Wishing Well – 99jakes + Alice Gas
I Could Die (DJ Animebby Edit) – Namasenda
Always – Bloom OS
FARAWAY199X/TAPE 2 – six impala
heart2 (feat. Rebecca Balack)[Low Poly Remix] – umru, Petal Supply
muffled words – st jimmy (prod. st jimmy + ryo)
model (feat. mental) – blxty (prod. jj x miguel)
what i want – senses (prod. jj + miguel)
lovebite – memorie (prod. mili)
003 Zoom – Bby Eco
gold – Planet 1999
Umbrella – Himera
GT YR WSH – djx [via weird nxc]
Tagawa 3000 – Golin [via AQNB]
Care – Himera [via AVYSS]
Taco (feat. Tohji) – Himera [via unseelie]
crystalised v2.0 – Guard + Maria Domark
Som Jag – DJ Billybool + Bladee
Wish Upon A Lonely Star – User2222 + ANDREW GOES TO HELL [via AQNB]