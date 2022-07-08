Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, July 8, 2022 (“A Material Method for Mental Health”), episode 523
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_523.mp3
“My Mind” by The Arcs
Interview with Mitsuko Ito of the School of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Georgia Tech
File this set under RC435 .A54
“Electricity” by Captain Beefheart and his Magic Band
“Tap Tap Tap” by Patatrax
Continued interview with Mitsuko Ito
File this set under PN56.P914
“Can’t Find My Mind” by the Cramps
“Health Angel” by P-Model
Continued interview with Mitsuko Ito
File this set under RC74 .N6
“Too Much Pressure” by the Selecter
“Cool Cool Cool” by the Clare Sisters
“I’d Like to Walk Around in Your Mind” by Vashti Bunyan
Tune in next week for the next episode of Lost in the Stacks, “Tickets and Tunnels,” on July 5, 2022.