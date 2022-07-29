Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, July 29, 2022 “Unseen Labor”, episode 526
Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_526.mp3
“The Slider” by T Rex
Interview with Ann Kardos, of the Unseen Labor Project
“Embroidery” by Casey Dienel
“The Anaheim, Azusa, and Cucamonga Sewing Circle, Book Review and Timing Association” by Jan & Dean
Continued interview with Ann Kardos
“The Ostrich” by the Primitives
“The Juggler” by Fox
Continued interview with Ann Kardos
“Transliterator” by DeVotchKa
“Magic” by Olivia Newton-John