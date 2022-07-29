Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, July 29, 2022 “Unseen Labor”, episode 526

Hear the show at: http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_526.mp3

“The Slider” by T Rex

Interview with Ann Kardos, of the Unseen Labor Project

“Embroidery” by Casey Dienel
“The Anaheim, Azusa, and Cucamonga Sewing Circle, Book Review and Timing Association” by Jan & Dean

Continued interview with Ann Kardos

“The Ostrich” by the Primitives
“The Juggler” by Fox

Continued interview with Ann Kardos

“Transliterator” by DeVotchKa

“Magic” by Olivia Newton-John