Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, July 22, 2022 (“Steal This Show”), episode 525
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_525.mp3
“Been Caught Stealing” by Jane’s Addiction
File this set under HB701 .P78
“Shoplifters of the World Unite” by The Smiths
“Burglar” by The Damned
File this set under GR305 .D5
“Thieves” by She & Him
“Stealing People’s Mail” by Dead Kennedys
File this set under PS3616 .A74314 L68
“Dirty Robber” by The Sonics
“Stealin’” by Uriah Heep
“One Piece at a Time” by Johnny Cash
Tune in next week for the next episode of Lost in the Stacks, “Unseen Labor,” on July 29, 2022.