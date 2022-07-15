Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, July 15, 2022 (“Tickets and Tunnels”), episode 524
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_524.mp3
“Here Comes The Sun” by the Voodoo Glow Skulls
Interview with Anu Moorthy, Electronic Resources Librarian at Georgia Tech
File this set under PR6051.D345 W3
“Rabbit Hole” by Arcadian Child
“Down the Rabbit Hole” by POM
Continued interview with Anu Moorthy
File this set under HQ1237 .C75
“Unseen Girl” by Emily Brown
“Every 1’s a Winner” by Ty Segall (originally by Hot Chocolate)
Continued interview with Anu Moorthy
File this set under Z682.4 .A34 U77
“Take It!” by Pop & Obachan
“Friend to Friend in the Endtime” by Lungfish
“Tell Me Now So I Know” by Holly Golightly
Tune in next week for the next episode of Lost in the Stacks, “Steal This Show,” on July 22, 2022.