Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, July 1, 2022 (“The Library of Parliament: Happy Canada Day!”), episode 522
Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_522.mp3
“Made It” by Michie Mee and Tonya P
Interview with Jamila Hastick, Library of Parliament, Canada
“Stand Up Straight and Tall” by Jackie Shane
“Native North American Child” by Buffy Sainte-Marie
Continued interview with Jamila Hastick
“First and Only” by Mean Red Spiders
“I Can Understand It” by New Directions
Continued interview with Jamila Hastick
“Ton Plat Favori” by Malajube
“Arnaq” by Elisapie
“Live It Out” by Metric