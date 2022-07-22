Friday Night Fish Fry 22Jul2022
- Howlin’ Wolf – Back Door Man
- —–
- Roosevelt Sykes – Hey Big Momma
- Memphis Slim – Blues is Troubles
- Otis Spann – Bird in a Cage
- —–
- Elmore James – It Hurts Me Too
- Freddie King – Five Long Years
- Albert Collins – Cold Cold Feeling
- —–
- Koko Taylor – Born Under a Bad Sign
- Bessie Smith – Devil’s Gonna Get You
- Bessie Smith – Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out
- —–
- T-Bone Walker – How Long Blues
- Son House – Death Letter Blues
- —–
- Breeze Kings – Sorry That You Put Me Down
- The Wood Brothers – One More Day
- Liz Melendez – Mercy
- —–
- Piano Red – Atlanta Bounce
- Eddie 9V – Don’t Come Around This House
- Fatback Deluxe – Rat Now
- —–
- Albert King, Stevie Ray Vaughan – Stormy Monday
- Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe
- Muddy Waters – Deep Down in Florida
- —–
- The Black Keys – Thickfreakness