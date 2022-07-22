Friday Night Fish Fry 22Jul2022

Friday, July 22, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Howlin’ Wolf – Back Door Man
  • —–
  • Roosevelt Sykes – Hey Big Momma
  • Memphis Slim – Blues is Troubles
  • Otis Spann – Bird in a Cage
  • —–
  • Elmore James – It Hurts Me Too
  • Freddie King – Five Long Years
  • Albert Collins – Cold Cold Feeling
  • —–
  • Koko Taylor – Born Under a Bad Sign
  • Bessie Smith – Devil’s Gonna Get You
  • Bessie Smith – Nobody Knows You When You’re Down and Out
  • —–
  • T-Bone Walker – How Long Blues
  • Son House – Death Letter Blues
  • —–
  • Breeze Kings – Sorry That You Put Me Down
  • The Wood Brothers – One More Day
  • Liz Melendez – Mercy
  • —–
  • Piano Red – Atlanta Bounce
  • Eddie 9V – Don’t Come Around This House
  • Fatback Deluxe – Rat Now
  • —–
  • Albert King, Stevie Ray Vaughan – Stormy Monday
  • Joe Bonamassa – Blues Deluxe
  • Muddy Waters – Deep Down in Florida
  • —–
  • The Black Keys – Thickfreakness