Friday Night Fish Fry 15 July 2022

  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – It’s Alright
  • —–
  • Magic Slim – Goin’ to Mississippi
  • JB Hutto – That’s the Truth
  • Lonnie Brooks – Crosscut Saw
  • —–
  • Joanne Shaw Taylor – Creepin
  • Eric Gales, B. Slade – Something’s Gotta Give
  • Larkin Poe – Bad Spell
  • —–
  • Blind Willie Johnson – The Soul of a Man
  • Bukka White – Shake Em On Down
  • Big Bill Broonzy – Get Back
  • —–
  • Joe Louis Walker – I Won’t Do That
  • Buddy Guy – She’s Nineteen Years Old
  • The Record Company – Off The Ground
  • —–
  • Mudcat – Get Your House In Order
  • Joe McGuinness – Grounded
  • Sean Chambers – Trouble and Whiskey
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – Double Trouble
  • Hughes Taylor – Streams
  • Tail Dragger & Bob Corritore – I’m Worried
  • The Cazanovas – The Shuffler
  • —–
  • Jimi Hendrix – Born Under a Bad Sign
  • John Hammond – That’s Alright
  • Junior Wells – She’s a Sweet One
  • —–
  • Otis Rush – Working Man