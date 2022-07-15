Friday Night Fish Fry 15 July 2022
- Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – It’s Alright
- —–
- Magic Slim – Goin’ to Mississippi
- JB Hutto – That’s the Truth
- Lonnie Brooks – Crosscut Saw
- —–
- Joanne Shaw Taylor – Creepin
- Eric Gales, B. Slade – Something’s Gotta Give
- Larkin Poe – Bad Spell
- —–
- Blind Willie Johnson – The Soul of a Man
- Bukka White – Shake Em On Down
- Big Bill Broonzy – Get Back
- —–
- Joe Louis Walker – I Won’t Do That
- Buddy Guy – She’s Nineteen Years Old
- The Record Company – Off The Ground
- —–
- Mudcat – Get Your House In Order
- Joe McGuinness – Grounded
- Sean Chambers – Trouble and Whiskey
- —–
- Sean Costello – Double Trouble
- Hughes Taylor – Streams
- Tail Dragger & Bob Corritore – I’m Worried
- The Cazanovas – The Shuffler
- —–
- Jimi Hendrix – Born Under a Bad Sign
- John Hammond – That’s Alright
- Junior Wells – She’s a Sweet One
- —–
- Otis Rush – Working Man