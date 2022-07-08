Friday Night Fish Fry 08Jul2022
- Tab Benoit – Medicine
- —–
- Super Super Blues Band – Spoonful
- Muddy Waters – I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man
- Elmore James – Dust My Broom
- —–
- Lightnin Hopkins – Woke Up This Morning
- RL Burnside – Death Bells Ringing
- Louisiana Red – Driftin
- —–
- Champion Jack Dupree – Junkers Blues
- Otis Spann – Moon Blues
- Snooks Eaglin – I Got a Woman
- —–
- Roy Buchanan – Wayfaring Pilgrim
- Peter Green – A Fool No More
- Marcus King – The Well
- —–
- King Johnson – Spirit
- Beverly Guitar Watkins – Red Mama Blues
- Eddie Tigner – Going Down Slow
- —–
- Joe McGuinness – Don’t Say a Word
- Bill Sheffield – Hey Romeo
- Delta Moon – Wrong Side of Town
- —–
- Josh Smith – Brown Gatton
- Freddie King – Stumble
- Junior Kimbrough – I Gotta Try You Girl
- —–
- Robert Pete Williams – Graveyard Blues
- Hector Anchondo – Black Magic Woman