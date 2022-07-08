Friday Night Fish Fry 08Jul2022

Friday, July 8, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Tab Benoit – Medicine
  • —–
  • Super Super Blues Band – Spoonful
  • Muddy Waters – I’m Your Hoochie Coochie Man
  • Elmore James – Dust My Broom
  • —–
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Woke Up This Morning
  • RL Burnside – Death Bells Ringing
  • Louisiana Red – Driftin
  • —–
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Junkers Blues
  • Otis Spann – Moon Blues
  • Snooks Eaglin – I Got a Woman
  • —–
  • Roy Buchanan – Wayfaring Pilgrim
  • Peter Green – A Fool No More
  • Marcus King – The Well
  • —–
  • King Johnson – Spirit
  • Beverly Guitar Watkins – Red Mama Blues
  • Eddie Tigner – Going Down Slow
  • —–
  • Joe McGuinness – Don’t Say a Word
  • Bill Sheffield – Hey Romeo
  • Delta Moon – Wrong Side of Town
  • —–
  • Josh Smith – Brown Gatton
  • Freddie King – Stumble
  • Junior Kimbrough – I Gotta Try You Girl
  • —–
  • Robert Pete Williams – Graveyard Blues
  • Hector Anchondo –  Black Magic Woman