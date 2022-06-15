Tokyo Dreams – 6/14/22
It's really hot outside tonight.
Running our Jazz Fusion special show tonight! If you’re interested in reading more about the genre, check it out here. Only on 91.1 FM WREK Atlanta.
Tracklist:
和泉宏隆; 須藤満-HIROMITSU- – 宝島(6/8)
fox capture plan – LIFE
Trix – Solitude
ADAM at; jizue; Schroeder-Headz – Colours
JABBERLOOP – Red Ocean
Kyoto Jazz Sextet – Extra Freedom
ADAM at – Moonlight Syndrome
DJ Ryow a.k.a. Smooth Current – Re:Strain of Stairs
Anime That Jazz – 残酷な天使のテーゼ
H ZETTRIO – Spacewalk
POLYPLUS; yucca – silhouette
PE’Z – SAMBA DE 恋して
BimBomBam Orchestra; 元晴; 柴田亮 – UPSIDE DOWN – feat.元晴 & 柴田亮
Asako Toki – トーキョー・ドライブ
Spotify Playlist: