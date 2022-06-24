Playlist for Lost in the Stacks, June 24, 2022 (“The Industrial Hygienist in the Library”). Episode 521

Friday, June 24, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Fred Rascoe

Hear the show at http://traffic.libsyn.com/lostinthestacks/LITS_Episode_521.mp3

“A Common Disaster” by the Cowboy Junkies

Interview with Kathy Makos (Smithsonian, retired) and Jenny Houlroyd (Georgia Tech), two professional industrial hygienists

“Sparkle” by Phish
“Long Division” by Fugazi

Continued interview with Kathy Makos and Jenny Houlroyd

“Mushroom” by Can
“Arsenic Milkshake” by the Hex Dispensers

Continued interview with Kathy Makos and Jenny Houlroyd

“Dust Devil” by Mission of Burma
“Danger Zone” by Steve Treatment
“Flames Go Higher” by the Eagles of Death Metal

“Dentist!” by Steve Martin and the cast of Little Shop of Horrors