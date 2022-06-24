Friday Night Fish Fry 24Jun2022

Friday, June 24, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Freddie King – Big Legged Woman
  • —–
  • Pinetop Perkins – Caldonia
  • Lightnin Hopkins – Bring Me My Shotgun
  • Eden Brent – Ain’t Got No Troubles
  • Snooky Pryor – Work With Me Annie
  • —–
  • Big Mama Thornton – Ball N Chain
  • Hound Dog Taylor – Give Me Back My Wig
  • Robert Johnson – Me and the Devil Blues
  • —–
  • Johnny Winter – Rock Me Baby
  • John Mayall – All Your Love
  • Paul Butterfield Blues Band – Blues with a Feeling
  • —–
  • Son House – Forever On My Mind
  • Louisiana Red – Alabama Train
  • —–
  • Tinsley Ellis – Highwayman
  • The Breeze Kings – Mercury Blues
  • The Georgia Healers – Red Headed Woman
  • —–
  • Buddy Moss – Going to Your Funeral in a Vee 8 Ford
  • Barbecue Bob – We Sure Got Hard Times
  • Mr. Frank Edwards – Evil Woman
  • —–
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – Tin Pan Alley
  • Otis Rush – Gambler’s Blues
  • Albert Collins – A Good Fool is Hard to Find
  • —–
  • Lil Ed and the Blues Imperials – Hold That Train