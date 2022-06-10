Friday Night Fish Fry 10Jun2022

Friday, June 10, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Tommy Castro – Nasty Habits
  • —–
  • Albert Collins – T-Bone Shuffle
  • Albert King – Laundromat Blues
  • Magic Sam – I need You So Bad
  • —–
  • Son House – Preachin’ Blues
  • Lightnin’ Hopkins – Woke Up This Morning
  • Bukka White – Black Train Blues
  • —–
  • Koko Taylor – Wang Dang Doodle
  • Big Mama Thornton – Ball and Chain
  • Memphis Minnie – If You See My Rooster
  • —–
  • Dr. John – Locked Down
  • Cream – Cross Roads
  • Earl Hooker – Wah Wah Blues
  • —–
  • Frankie’s Blues Mission – I’m So Lonely Since You’re Gone
  • Little G Weevil, The Cazanovas – Roll and Boogie
  • The Mar-Tans – Everybody’s Blue
  • —–
  • Mudcat – When Mama’s Happy
  • Eddie 9V – She’s Got Money
  • Sean Costello – Sail On
  • —–
  • Larkin Poe – Bleach Blond Bottle Blues
  • Gary Clark Jr – Low Down Rolling Stone
  • Cristone Kingfish Ingram – Benn Here Before
  • —–
  • Charlie Musselwhite – Driftin from Town to Town
  • G Love & Special Sauce, Marcus King – The Juice
  • Samantha Fish – Road Runner
  • —–
  • John Hammond – Evil Is Going On