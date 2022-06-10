Friday Night Fish Fry 10Jun2022
- Tommy Castro – Nasty Habits
- —–
- Albert Collins – T-Bone Shuffle
- Albert King – Laundromat Blues
- Magic Sam – I need You So Bad
- —–
- Son House – Preachin’ Blues
- Lightnin’ Hopkins – Woke Up This Morning
- Bukka White – Black Train Blues
- —–
- Koko Taylor – Wang Dang Doodle
- Big Mama Thornton – Ball and Chain
- Memphis Minnie – If You See My Rooster
- —–
- Dr. John – Locked Down
- Cream – Cross Roads
- Earl Hooker – Wah Wah Blues
- —–
- Frankie’s Blues Mission – I’m So Lonely Since You’re Gone
- Little G Weevil, The Cazanovas – Roll and Boogie
- The Mar-Tans – Everybody’s Blue
- —–
- Mudcat – When Mama’s Happy
- Eddie 9V – She’s Got Money
- Sean Costello – Sail On
- —–
- Larkin Poe – Bleach Blond Bottle Blues
- Gary Clark Jr – Low Down Rolling Stone
- Cristone Kingfish Ingram – Benn Here Before
- —–
- Charlie Musselwhite – Driftin from Town to Town
- G Love & Special Sauce, Marcus King – The Juice
- Samantha Fish – Road Runner
- —–
- John Hammond – Evil Is Going On