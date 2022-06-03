Friday Night Fish Fry 03Jun2022

Friday, June 3, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Buddy Guy – Stone Crazy
  • —–
  • The Fabulous Thunderbirds – Full Time Lover
  • Jelly Roll Kings – Catfish Blues
  • T-Model Ford – Cut You Loose
  • —–
  • Freddie King – Same Old Blues
  • Kirk Fletcher – Blues for Antone
  • Otis Rush – I Can’t Quit You Baby
  • —–
  • Pinetop Perkins – Miss Ida B
  • Snooky Prior – Crazy Bout My Baby
  • Clarence Gatemouth Brown – Honky Tonk
  • —–
  • Tab Benoit – Muddy Bottom Blues
  • Jimmy Vaughan – Six Strings Down
  • —–
  • Fatback Deluxe – You Belong to Me
  • Breeze Kings – Don’t Put No Headstone on My Grave
  • Hughs Taylor – The Way You Love Me
  • —–
  • The Wood Brothers – I Got Loaded
  • Joe McGuinness – Don’t Say a Word
  • Tony Wessels and the Revolvers – Gangster’s Blues
  • —–
  • Katie Buchanan – All of It Again
  • Ash Grunwald – Surrender
  • Fantastic Negrito – Virginia Soil
  • The Black Keys – Do The Rump
  • —–
  • Son Seals – Now That I’m Down
  • Taj Mahal – Leavin Trunk
  • Keef Hartley Band – Leavin Trunk