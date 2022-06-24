54-46 23June2021
Ernest Ranglin – Below the Bassline
Bob Marley & The Wailers – Exodus
Dandy Livingstone, The Superboys – (People Get Ready) Lets do Rocksteady
Lee “Scratch” Perry – Disco Devil
Dennis Brown – Black Magic Woman
The Robustos – Don’t Be Down
The Ethiopians – Train to Skaville
Sister Nancy – Bam Bam
Toots & the Maytals – Sweet and Dandy
King Tubby, Augustus Pablo – King Tubby Meets the Rockers Uptown
The Skatalites, Laurel Aitken – In the Mood for Ska
Scientist – Lazer Beaming
Marcia Griffiths – Feel Like Jumping
The Melodians – I’ll Get Along Without You
Johnny Osbourne – Ready Or Not