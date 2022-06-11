100 wreks #17 – June 11, 2022

Saturday, June 11, 2022 | Posted in 100 wreks, Playlists by Renny Hyde

Thanks for tuning in :3

Tracklist:

become a real person – senses x 3125
Love Connect (feat. Tobre) – DJ Re:Code
arctic ops – frozen eden + avalance death

tell me – defsharp
Everybody’s dead! (Virtual Riot Version) – underscores

Innocent Of All Things – Bladee
Western Union – Ecco2k + Thaiboi Digital + bladee
SHINIE – Varg2Tm + Bladee

hotel room – trndy trndy
the warmest place is the one where i took the photo of us – Kaho Matsui
My Longing Pulse – Reserv

Do you remember yesterday? – jaron
out of my head (feat. 65finally) – DJ Re:Code
mt fuji – i9bonsai

Shallow (Petal Supply Remix) – Lady Gaga + Bradley Cooper
Simple And Clean (ADDERALL Flip) – Hikaru Utada
Avril’s Wedding – Fatshaudi

midnight vip + 800db cloud – dossyx

soundcloud playlist link (here)