100 wreks #17 – June 11, 2022
Thanks for tuning in :3
Tracklist:
become a real person – senses x 3125
Love Connect (feat. Tobre) – DJ Re:Code
arctic ops – frozen eden + avalance death
tell me – defsharp
Everybody’s dead! (Virtual Riot Version) – underscores
Innocent Of All Things – Bladee
Western Union – Ecco2k + Thaiboi Digital + bladee
SHINIE – Varg2Tm + Bladee
hotel room – trndy trndy
the warmest place is the one where i took the photo of us – Kaho Matsui
My Longing Pulse – Reserv
Do you remember yesterday? – jaron
out of my head (feat. 65finally) – DJ Re:Code
mt fuji – i9bonsai
Shallow (Petal Supply Remix) – Lady Gaga + Bradley Cooper
Simple And Clean (ADDERALL Flip) – Hikaru Utada
Avril’s Wedding – Fatshaudi
midnight vip + 800db cloud – dossyx