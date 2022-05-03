The Amen Collection 5-2-22
Finale
AFX – Orphans
Setlist:
DJ Crystl – Meditation
gayphextwin – Where Is My Prairie Sun
Skee Mask – Trackheadz
Disclosure – Deep Sea
telemist – rush
Orbital – Are We Here ? (Who Are They ?)
ESPRIT 空想 – SUMMER NIGHT
space invaders are smoking grass – useless wolves
goreshit – Know Dat Swing
The Flashbulb – Amen Iraq
Zimbabwe Legit – Doin’ Damage In My Native Language (Shadow’s Legitimate Music)
dgoHn – Puppet
Nasty Habits – Here Come The Drumz
AFX – Nightmail 1
And that’s the Amen Collection.