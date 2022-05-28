Friday Night Fish Fry 27May2022

Friday, May 27, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • The Mannish Boys – Death Letter
  • —–
  • JB Hutto – Lone Wolf
  • Jimmy Dawkins – Sad Blue
  • Fenton Robinson – You Don’t Know What Love Is
  • —–
  • Blind Willie McTell – Dying Crapshooters Blues
  • Skip James – 22-20 Blues
  • Blind Boy Fuller – Rag Mama Rag
  • —–
  • Bessie Smith – Devil’s Gonna Git You
  • Big Brother and the Holding Company – Turtle Blues
  • Koko Taylor – Tease You Man
  • —–
  • Roy Buchanan – I’m Evil
  • Joe Bonamassa – Walkin’ Blues
  • Stevie Ray Vaughan – Lenny
  • —–
  • Delta Moon – Shake Em On Down
  • Sean Chambers – In the Wintertime
  • Georgia Healers – Automatic
  • —–
  • Beverley Guitar Watkins – Red Mama Blues
  • Eddie Tigner – Route 66
  • Albert White – Stranded in St. Louis
  • —–
  • Vaneese Thomas – Bad Man
  • The Black Keys – For The Love of Money
  • The Deadbeat Cousins – Don’t Tell Me No Lies
  • Swamp – Riot
  • —–
  • RL Burnside – Miss Maybelle
  • Ranie Burnette – Coal Black Mattie
  • Robert Pete Williams – Graveyard Blues