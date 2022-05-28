Friday Night Fish Fry 27May2022
- The Mannish Boys – Death Letter
- —–
- JB Hutto – Lone Wolf
- Jimmy Dawkins – Sad Blue
- Fenton Robinson – You Don’t Know What Love Is
- —–
- Blind Willie McTell – Dying Crapshooters Blues
- Skip James – 22-20 Blues
- Blind Boy Fuller – Rag Mama Rag
- —–
- Bessie Smith – Devil’s Gonna Git You
- Big Brother and the Holding Company – Turtle Blues
- Koko Taylor – Tease You Man
- —–
- Roy Buchanan – I’m Evil
- Joe Bonamassa – Walkin’ Blues
- Stevie Ray Vaughan – Lenny
- —–
- Delta Moon – Shake Em On Down
- Sean Chambers – In the Wintertime
- Georgia Healers – Automatic
- —–
- Beverley Guitar Watkins – Red Mama Blues
- Eddie Tigner – Route 66
- Albert White – Stranded in St. Louis
- —–
- Vaneese Thomas – Bad Man
- The Black Keys – For The Love of Money
- The Deadbeat Cousins – Don’t Tell Me No Lies
- Swamp – Riot
- —–
- RL Burnside – Miss Maybelle
- Ranie Burnette – Coal Black Mattie
- Robert Pete Williams – Graveyard Blues