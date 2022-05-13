Friday Night Fish Fry 13May2022

Friday, May 13, 2022 | Posted in Uncategorized by Samuel Litchfield
  • Elmore James – Coming Home
  • —–
  • Howlin Wolf – Smokestack Lightning
  • Muddy Waters – Mannish Boy
  • John Lee Hooker – Boogie Chillin
  • —–
  • Hector Anchondo Band – Tall Glass of Whiskey
  • Gary Clark Jr – Don’t Owe You a Thang
  • Jackie Venson – Rollin On
  • —–
  • Pinetop Perkins – Blues After Hours
  • Roosevelt Sykes – I’m a Nut
  • Champion Jack Dupree – Evil Woman
  • —–
  • Magic Slim – I’m a Bluesman
  • Big Bill Morganfield – You’re Gonna Miss Me
  • Johnny Winter – Be Careful With a  Fool
  • —–
  • Sean Costello – Double Trouble
  • Breeze Kings – Drivin Wheel
  • Tinsley Ellis – Gamblin Man
  • —–
  • Buddy Moss – Undertaker Blues
  • Joe McGuinness – Sinner’s Blues
  • Wood Bothers – Luckiest Man
  • —–
  • Josh Smith – Brown Gatton
  • Dirtwire – Deeper Well
  • Cristone Kingfish Ingram – Outside This Town
  • —–
  • Blind Willie Johnson – Nobody’s Fault But Mine
  • Otis Rush – Mean Old World
  • BB King – Chains and Things
  • —–
  • Fred McDowell – Shake Em on Down