Crush #189 – Semester End
our last episode for a while, since
we'll be away this summer, so here are our
favorite shoegaze/noisepop/dreampop
picks of the semester!
can't wait to be back with more episodes
this fall :3 have a great summer!
spotify playlist
Stare at the Sun - Ringo Deathstarr
You Outside My Window - Kinoko Teikoku
Two In Sun - Film School
Sept - Sweet Trip
Two Airships - Candy Claws
Sweet Days and Her Last Kiss - My Dead Girlfriend
Summerhead - Cocteau Twins
Blown a Wish - my bloody valentine
Raspberry Plant - Plastic Girl in Closet
Machine Gun - Slowdive
Hypocrite* - Lush
*my favorite song period!!