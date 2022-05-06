54-46 May 5th 2022
Gregory Issacs – Stranger In Town
Ken Boothe – Freedom Street
The Paragons – Blackbird Singing
Marcia Griffiths – Don’t Let me Down
Grace Jones – Breakdown
King Tubby – Dub You Can Feel
The Starlights (ft Stanley Beckford) – Your Mother Never Know
The Maytones – Come Along
The Name Chain Game: Bob Mar(Lee) Scratch Perr(Rita) Mar(Leroy) Smart
Bob Marley and the Wailers- Is this Love
Lee “Scratch” Perry – Soul Fire
Rita Marley – One Draw
Leroy Smart – Ballistic Affair
Mellolarks- Romantic Dance
Toots and the Maytals – Shining Light
Nutty Boys – Magic Carpet
The Gaylads – Stop Making Love