velvet 4-13-22
trouble / joy crookes
lost a little / her songs
goodbye so long / spring gang, mia pfirrman
simple things / malia
simple thangs / iman europe, zyah belle
in heaven / joey dosik
a million pieces / clay
since i had you / bubbs, stan taylor
how can you lose something you never had / roszetta johnson
bittersweet / elijah waters
idwl / cube
little lies / mighloe
on your side / meaghan maples
take time / samm henshaw, tobe nwigwe
rollercoasters / tank and the bangas
spotify playlist here~