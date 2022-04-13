velvet 4-13-22

Wednesday, April 13, 2022 | Posted in Playlists, Shows, Velvet by Aster
from Trouble

trouble  /  joy crookes
lost a little  /  her songs
goodbye so long  /  spring gang, mia pfirrman
simple things  /  malia

simple thangs  /  iman europe, zyah belle
in heaven  /  joey dosik
a million pieces  /  clay
since i had you  /  bubbs, stan taylor

how can you lose something you never had  /  roszetta johnson
bittersweet  /  elijah waters
idwl  /  cube
little lies  /  mighloe

on your side  /  meaghan maples
take time  /  samm henshaw, tobe nwigwe
rollercoasters  /  tank and the bangas

spotify playlist here~